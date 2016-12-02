Dec 2 Angler Gaming AB :

* Says its unit Starfish Media N.V. has acquired assets consisting of brand, domains and player database from Vuetec Limited

* Assets were purchased for total price of 1,210,000 euros ($1.29 million)

* Of purchase price, 1,200,000 million euros is cash payment, 10,000 euros is non-cash consideration in form of 1 million ordinary shares in Angler Gaming

* Purchase is expected to have immediate positive effect on Starfish' financial performance

Source text: bit.ly/2gNINdu Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)