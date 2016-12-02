Dec 2Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it repeals resolution concerning
exclusion of shares of Biomax SA from trading on
NewConnect announced on Nov. 8
* Obliges the company to hire authorized advisor
* Requested that Biomax ask authorized advisor to prepare a
financial and economic analysis of Biomax stating opinion of
possibility of continuation of operations by the company
* The trading of Biomax's shares remains suspended until the
end of day after the company fulfils obligations
* Said on Nov. 22 Biomax filled the motion for retrial of
resolution from Nov. 8
* Said as Biomax published FY 2015 financial report, that
meets the requirements under NewConnect's regulations, the
reasons exclude its shares from trading according to resolution
from Nov. 8 cease to exist
Source text - bit.ly/2ggq1s0
