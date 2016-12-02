BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - uncertain about the going concern and liquidity position of subsidiary Plaza Centers N.V.
* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces third quarter results for 2016
* Elbit Imaging Ltd -Q3 revenue ILS 61 million
* Elbit Imaging-Plaza Center says in active negotiations on several disposal transactions which will generate estimated net proceeds of EUR 71 million to PC
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - consolidated income, revenues and gain for Q3 2016 amounted to NIS 61 million versus NIS 51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results