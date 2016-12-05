LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Central counterparty clearing firms do not constitute a major source of systemic risk, a new study from the US Treasury shows, but large counterparties that are heavy net sellers of credit default swaps could pose a threat to the financial system, irrespective of the health of the clearinghouse.

A report on contagion in the CDS market by the Office of Financial Research found that CDS counterparties that are not direct members of CCPs, such as hedge funds, asset managers and insurers, pose the biggest risk to financial contagion, despite regulatory efforts to eliminate systemic risk by mandating vanilla contracts into central clearing.

"More attention should be paid to firms that are very large and have highly unbalanced CDS positions, whose failure can trigger large systemic losses even when the CCP does not fail," say the report authors Mark Paddrik, Sriram Rajan, and H Peyton Young.

Using data from the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, covering the 26 members of ICE Clear Credit - primarily dealers - and over 900 non-member firms including hedge funds, asset managers and insurance companies, the study found that the CCP's contribution to contagion under a stress scenario was lower than that of the largest member and non-member firms.

Contagion risk is largest for net sellers of CDS contracts. Under a stress scenario that triggers a sharp spread widening, CDS sellers can quickly find themselves facing a shortfall as the amount of variation margin they are required to pay out - typically within a matter of hours - can dramatically outstrip the amount owed to them, leading to missed or reduced payments that become amplified through the system.

"These payment deficiencies increase the stress on the firms' downstream counterparties, possibly leading them to reduce their payments too," said the report authors. "The upshot is network contagion."

The figures show that the five largest member firms faced an initial shortfall in variation margin of US$1.6bn under a Federal Reserve stress-test scenario. That is even greater for non-members, with the five largest non-member firms showing a US$9.4bn shortfall.

"A shortfall in payments by these firms can cascade into the network of broker-dealers, causing some of them to suffer payment shortfalls," said the report authors. "Under some scenarios, the contagion could bring down the CCP."

By contrast the CCP's stress position is flat, with margin owed by the clearinghouse equal to the margin owed to it.

The results may help to calm some concerns about the systemic nature of CCPs and their status as a central point of risk following new regulations forcing much of the US$544trn over-the-counter swaps market into clearinghouses.

ICE Credit Clear, the largest US clearinghouse for CDS, has cleared over US$56trn gross notional of index and single name contracts since operations began in 2009. Open interest stands around US$1trn.

The results may also raise concerns, however, that central clearing has done little to address extreme positioning by a handful of large counterparties that could pose a potential risk.

Using a set of assumptions including the level of payment imbalances and the amount passed on to downstream counterparties as well as the structure of network exposures, the study shows that the CCP contributes around US$1bn to network contagion. Six firms, including one non-member contribute at least seven times that level.

The report found that financial contagion has been reduced by new rules requiring counterparties to increase their financial buffers by posting initial margin on all non-centrally cleared derivatives transactions. Under the new margin regime, only three member firms contributed more than US$4bn in network contagion, the study showed, compared with 10 under the previous regime.

One non-member firm, however, contributed a US$8bn shortfall, representing 40% of systemic losses.

"Although this firm is required to collect IM from its counterparties under the new regime, this does not offer much additional protection against losses transmitted by this firm to its counterparties, which are mainly members and the CCP that already collected IM under the previous regime," said the authors.

"These results highlight the importance of requiring firms to hold strong liquidity buffers in addition to collecting IM from their counterparties." (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)