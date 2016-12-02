With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Dec 2 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Neil Duffin, currently president of Exxonmobil Development Company, has been appointed as president of Exxonmobil Production Company
* Exxonmobil announces Tom Walters to retire, Neil Duffin To Be President Of Exxonmobil Production Company; Liam Mallon To Be President Of Exxonmobil Development Company
* All changes are effective Jan. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance in its consumer and corporate loan portfolios.
* WESTERN ALLIANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS