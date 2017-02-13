UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 RSY SA:
* Said on Friday that its unconsolidated Q4 revenue was 60,818 zlotys ($15,005) versus 209,848 zlotys a year ago
* Unconsolidated Q4 net loss was 677,018 zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources