FRANKFURT Feb 13 Stabilus Chief
Executive Dietmar Siemssen told Reuters the car supplier could
shift production to the United States in reaction to potential
tariffs on imports.
Stabilus has factories in Mexico and the United States.
In an interview on Monday, Siemssen said it was too early to
predict how Stabilus will shape its production footprint,
because U.S. President Donald Trump's plans are still unclear.
"We are set up broadly, so that we can keep breathing no
matter what," Siemssen said, about the company's potential need
to react.
(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)