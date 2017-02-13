BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 13 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:
* Decided to – subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting – conduct a rights issue of up to 1,259,349 shares at an issue price of 42.00 Swedish crowns per share
* Fully subscribed rights issue provides Oncology Venture about 52.9 million Swedish crowns ($5.93 million) before issuing costs
* Subscription period runs from March 16 to March 30 , 2017

($1 = 8.9205 Swedish crowns)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders