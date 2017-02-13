Feb 13 Orange Polska SA:
* The Polish unit of France's Orange, Orange
Polska, said on Monday it booked a net loss of 1.746 billion
zlotys ($429.18 million) in 2016 compared to a net profit of
254 million zlotys in 2015.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 48
million zlotys in 2016.
* Orange Polska also said it booked an impairment loss of
1.792 billion zlotys on its fixed asset that weighed on the 2016
net result but did not affect the company's earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or level
of cash.
* Orange Polska also said that the company's management
board will not recommend paying out a dividend for the year that
ended on Dec. 31, 2016 as it plans to allocate the maximum
amount of cash for strategic investment projects, including a
fibre investment.
* "This decision is responsible and for the good of the
Company and its shareholders as market repair is progressing
slower than previously anticipated and more offensive actions
are needed," Orange Polska said in a statement.Source text for
($1 = 4.0682 zlotys)
