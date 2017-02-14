UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Q4 operational ebit NOK 101 million (Reuters poll NOK 112 million)
* Q4 revenues NOK 1.18 billion (Reuters poll NOK 1.19 billion)
* Q4 operational EBITDA NOK 117 million (Reuters poll NOK 128 million)
* proposes NOK 9.50 per share in dividend for 2016 (Reuters poll NOK 6.51), amounting to 60 pct of earnings per share pre-fair value adjustment and unrealised gain on TRS shares, in line with target of paying at least 60 pct of profit as dividend
* expects 2017 harvest volume of 34,000 tonnes (versus previous guidance 34,000 tonnes)
* Q4 gain on financial assets NOK 155 mln
* The farming operations has hedged prices for 8,112 tonnes for 2017 to a nasdaq-equivalent price of above nok 69.00 per kg
* Norway royal salmon expects global decline in volume to continue through q1 of 2017. In the first quarter a reduction between 7 and 11 per cent is expected globally. In the next 3 quarters a global growth between 4 and 8 percent is expected
* For 2017 we expect an increase in supply to global market of 1 to 3 per cent. This provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2017
* Harvested volume for the quarter was 4 692 tonnes, because of better than expected production, this was 192 tonnes more than estimated at the end of the last quarter
* Salmon prices in NOK and EUR at the highest level last 20 years in the fourth quarter
* says Asia markets and the sushi segment managed the increased prices well; supermarkets and value added industry focusing on packaging prices and portions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
