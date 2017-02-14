Feb 14 Rolls-royce

* Ceo says needs to retain a degree of flexibility, hence dividend unchanged

* Cfo says board carefully reviewed dividend, wasn't appropriate to raise dividend given cash demands at this time

* Cfo says hedge fund impact is purely accounting adjustment, will unwind over time

* Ceo says continuing to co-operate with sfo, but settlement draws line in sand, company now looking forward

* Ceo says will position business for long-term, not looking at anything revolutionary

* Ceo says portfolio is "broadly correct", could restructure or dispose of some underperforming units

* Ceo says wants to continue to operate under european air safety rules Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)