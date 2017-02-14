Feb 14 Rolls-royce
* Ceo says needs to retain a degree of flexibility, hence
dividend unchanged
* Cfo says board carefully reviewed dividend, wasn't
appropriate to raise dividend given cash demands at this time
* Cfo says hedge fund impact is purely accounting
adjustment, will unwind over time
* Ceo says continuing to co-operate with sfo, but settlement
draws line in sand, company now looking forward
* Ceo says will position business for long-term, not looking
at anything revolutionary
* Ceo says portfolio is "broadly correct", could restructure
or dispose of some underperforming units
* Ceo says wants to continue to operate under european air
safety rules
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By London Bureau)