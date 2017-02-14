UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA:
* Said on Monday that it finalised an agreement with BF Holding SpA and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti via its unit Cdp Equity SpA for an industrial plan and the reorganization of the group BF Holding/Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The agreement envisages a rights issue of 10.0 million euros ($10.62 million) at the price of 2.4 euros per share
* BF Holding to issue a convertible bond for 50.0 million euros reserved to Cdp Equity
* BF Holding to launch a stock and cash tender offer on the whole share capital of Bonifiche Ferraresi
* Exchange ratio is set at 10 new shares of BF Holding and 1.05 euros for each tendered share
* The tender offer is subject to the condition that BF Holding reaches more than 90 pct in the share capital of Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The takeover bid is aimed at the delisting of Bonifiche Ferraresi and following listing of BF Holding
* Bonifiche Ferraresi does not expect to distribute any dividend on FY 2016
* If the tender offer is not successful, there is an alternative plan of reorganization which envisages a merger between BF Holding and Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The reorganization plan aims at the expansion of BF Holding/Bonifiche Ferraresi to activities that can be integrated with and complementary to agriculture, verticalization of commodity chains and expansion of production to diversify products
Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources