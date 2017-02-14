BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 MedicPen AB (publ):
* Signs distribution agreement with Automated Security Alert, Inc. in the United States
* Agreement with the Automated Security Alert includes distribution, service, marketing and sales activities of MedicPen's products throughout the United States
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders