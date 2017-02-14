UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Sabaf SpA:
* Wants to keeps on strengthening its core business, on a geographical and income level, and also in areas close to gas cooking
* Says there were "first contacts" with some entrepreneurs
* Says M&A is a delicate topic, there is willingness on Sabaf's side but there is also the need to find occasions which offer synergies at a reasonable price
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources