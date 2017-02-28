EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Corrects story from Feb. 14. Company corrects Q4 results.)
Feb 28 Inno-Gene SA:
* Reported Q4 revenue of 889,879 zlotys ($218,670.35) versus 850,435 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 276,694 zlotys versus loss of 793,564 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0695 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: