UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 The Farm 51 Group SA:
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 1.9 million zlotys ($466,681.40) versus 426,675 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 2.3 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources