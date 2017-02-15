Feb 15 Entergy Corp :
* Says Q4 loss per share was $9.88
* Says raised its dividend for the second consecutive year
in 2016
* Says Q4 utility net revenue was $1.42 billion versus $1.18
billion last year
* Says Q4 earnings were 31 cents per share on an operational
basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Entergy reports fourth quarter and full year financial
results; initiates 2017 earnings guidance
* Says initiated its 2017 operational guidance in range of
$4.75 to $5.35 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says initiated its 2017 utility, parent & other adjusted
eps guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: