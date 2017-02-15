Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc

* PepsiCo Inc CEO- demonetization had a significant impact on our India Q4 results, still has a lingering effect

* On conf call- expect 2017 advertising and marketing budegt to be roughly the same as in 2016

* On conf call- 2016 advertising and marketing budegt up 40 basis points

* New recipes of Mirinda and 7up with 30% less sugar rolling out in over 80 international markets.

* Naked Juice on its way to being our next $1 billion brand

* Plan to take Quaker Breakfast Flats to more than a dozen countries over the next two years

* Expect to see high-single digit inflation in commodities in 2017

* Expanding Sabra beyond hummus into a range of products from guacamole and salsa to greek yogurt dips and spreads

* Pepsi-Cola trademarked products accounted for 12% of net revenue in 2016

* CFO - expect q1 organic sales to decline at AMENA division driven by increased levels of volatility throughout the region and chinese new year timing

* CFO - "Our 3% revenue guidance reflects just a cautious outlook ...a reflection of what is a more volatile world relative to the volatility that we have seen in the past"