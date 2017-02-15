Feb 15 Initiator Pharma A/S IPO-INIT.ST:

* Subscription period of Initiator Pharma A/S’ rights offering in the maximum amount of 20.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.29 million) concluded on February 9, 2017

* Rights offering was subscribed to about 44.1 million crowns, corresponding to a subscription rate of about 215 pct

* Via the rights offering, Initiator Pharma will receive about 20.5 million crowns (before issuance costs of about 1.4 million crowns)

* First day for trading on AktieTorget is expected to occur March 16, 2017

($1 = 8.9633 Swedish crowns)