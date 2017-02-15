Feb 15 Chemours Co :
* Chemours says quarterly adjusted net income of $15
million, or $0.08 per diluted share
* Chemours says quarterly net sales of $1.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly sales decline driven by lower seasonal volumes
in titanium technologies, a decline in base refrigerant volumes,
and effects of divestitures
* Expects to generate greater than $1 billion in adjusted
EBITDA in 2017
* Completed strategic review of Chemical Solutions
portfolio, delivered $200 million in cost savings this year,
sees additional $150 million in cost savings
