Feb 15 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* On Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US, Inc. for $56.50 per share in cash

* Under specified circumstances company may be required to pay Allergan Holdco US, Inc. a termination fee of $74 million