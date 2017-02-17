(Corrects headline to say profit fell 2 pct, not rose)
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
* HY net profit was HK$393 million, representing a
year-on-year decline of 2 pct and unchanged half-on-half
* HY group service revenue at HK$2.674 billion
* HY group service revenue declined 4 pct over same period
last year
* Interim dividend of HK$0.27 per share, same as interim
dividend in FY16
* Barring unforeseen circumstances, to keep absolute
full-year FY17 dividend per share unchanged from full-year FY16
dividend
* Company expects pressure on profitability in second half
of FY17
* Macroeconomic environment is increasingly challenging and
mobile industry in Hong Kong remains intensely competitive
