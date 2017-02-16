Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 16 Iberdrola SA:
* Signs a green loan with BBVA for 500 million euros ($532 million)
* The proceeds obtained by Iberdrola will be used in projects related to energy efficiency and renewable energy
* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts lowest since November * Speculators turn most bullish in federal funds since late 2015 * Concerns on weakening inflation spur drop in rate-hike bets (Recasts lead, adds background) June 16 Speculators scaled back their bets earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators widely expected the U.S. central bank wou
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.