Feb 16 Senzime AB (publ):
* Board proposes that an EGM resolves on rights issue of about 24.4 million Swedish crowns
($2.75 million) before issue costs
* Proceeds will be used to enable the commercialization of Senzimes products and strengthen
its financial position
* New shares are issued at a price of 5.40 crowns per share
* Subscription period in the rights issue takes place between March 14 and March 28, 2017
* Concurrently Senzime is planning a listing at Nasdaq First North during H1 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2lOV3gW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.8883 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)