Feb 16 Imint Image Intelligence AB:

* Says has signed a multi-year license and cooperation agreement with Wiko SAS (Wiko), France

* Agreement gives Wiko opportunity to integrate functions of software platform Vidhance in its smartphones

* Agreement also includes product strategic partnership for future features of Vidhance

* Imint gives in current situation no forecast about business value

Source text: bit.ly/2lPidnf

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)