Feb 17 RomReal Ltd:

* Reported on Thursday Net Asset Value per Dec. 31 of 0.44 euro (3.97 Norwegian crowns) per share, 4.0 pct up compared to the end of Q3 2016

* Q4 net result 14,000 euros ($15,000) compared to a loss of 1,880,000 euros in 4Q 2015

* Q4 operating revenue 58,000 euros versus 89,000 euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)