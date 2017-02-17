Feb 17 The Farm 51 Group SA:

* Said on Thursday that it allotted 4,237 series J bonds with a total nominal value of 4.2 million zlotys ($1.04 million)

* Funds from the bonds issue to be used to increase working capital

* The company announced issue of series J bonds on Jan. 27

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0424 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)