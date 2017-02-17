Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
(Refiles to add source link.)
Feb 17 Aegon NV:
* Q4 sales 2.73 billion euros ($2.91 billion) versus 2.89 billion euros year ago
* Q4 underlying earnings up to 554 million euros
* Final 2016 dividend per share of 0.13 euros
* Q4 underlying earnings before tax 554 million euros versus 435 million euros year ago
* Q4 net income 470 million euros versus 430 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Q4 return on equity was 10.5 percent versus 7.7 percent year ago
* In Q4 solvency II ratio increases to an estimated 159 pct driven by favorable spread movements and higher interest rates
* Q4 new life sales amount to 240 million euros
* In Q4 gross deposits of 23 billion euros; net outflows of 3.5 billion euros driven by outflows from Chinese money market funds and anticipated lapses on mercer block
* Sees doubling the expense savings to be achieved from USD 150 million to USD 300 million by 2018 in Americas
* With the planned operational performance improvements in the Americas, Aegon reaffirmed the company’s target of a group return on equity of 10 pct by 2018
* Target will be supported by a group-wide expense savings program of 350 million euros by 2018 and by returning 2.1 billion euros of capital to shareholders in the period 2016 to 2018 Source text: aegon.me/2kZdSwh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.