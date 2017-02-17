Feb 17 Makarony Polskie SA:

* Said on Thursday that it received 6.0 million zlotys ($1.48 million) subsidy for its project

* The main purpose of the project is an expansion to functional food market by implementing innovative manufacturing technologies of pasta

* The project is worth 10.0 million zlotys

