Feb 17 Kingspan

* Reports FY revenue up 12% to 3.1bn euros; trading profit up 33 percent to 340.9m euros

* CEO says retains the flexibility to invest in new opportunities as they present themselves

* Says UK strengthened through H216; order bank points to positive start to current year

* Says group trading margin 11 percent, increase of 180bps; year-end net debt of 427.9m euro

* Final dividend per share 23.5 cent (total dividend for year up 34 percent to 33.5 cent)

* CEO says encouraged about outlook for H117; current order book solidly ahead of the same point last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)