Feb 17 Kingspan
* Reports FY revenue up 12% to 3.1bn euros; trading profit
up 33 percent to 340.9m euros
* CEO says retains the flexibility to invest in new
opportunities as they present themselves
* Says UK strengthened through H216; order bank points to
positive start to current year
* Says group trading margin 11 percent, increase of 180bps;
year-end net debt of 427.9m euro
* Final dividend per share 23.5 cent (total dividend for
year up 34 percent to 33.5 cent)
* CEO says encouraged about outlook for H117; current order
book solidly ahead of the same point last year
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)