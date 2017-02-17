Feb 17 PBS Finanse SA:

* Said on Thursday that it plans to purchase PBS Partner sp. Z o.o. from Podkarpacki Bank Spoldzielczy

* PBS Partner lends cash loans and intermediate in the conclusions of insurance contracts

* Podkarpacki Bank Spoldzielczy owns 65.44 pct votes in PBS Partner

