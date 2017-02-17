UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 17 Retailer Europris ASA:
* Total revenues for Q4 2016 were 1,604 million Norwegian crowns ($193.56 million), up 13.8 per cent from 1,409 million crowns in the equivalent period in 2015
* Adjusted Q4 net profit rose by 11.9 pct to 209 million crowns
* Board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting an ordinary dividend for 2016 of 1.50 crown per share
* Board proposes to pay an extraordinary anniversary dividend of 0.50 crown per share
* Management expects continued growth in revenue and profits going forward
* The group has a healthy pipeline of new stores, with nineteen having been approved by the board
* Of these, fourteen are confirmed for 2017, of which four are subject to municipal zoning regulations
* Performance by the group’s newly opened stores are positive with strong returns for the latest store vintages.
* The group has no plans to close any stores in 2017
* Operational costs are expected to increase slightly in 2017 compared to last year mainly as a result of (i) a change in distribution from sea to road transport which commenced on 1 January this year; and (ii) an increased focus on digital channels
* As part of the plan to relocate to a new central warehouse in Moss Næringspark, the group will invest in a land area adjacent to the new warehouse in the first half year
* This will involve an investment of ca. NOK 25 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2870 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom, Oslo Newsroom)
