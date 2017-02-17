Feb 17 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Ores Socimi will start trading on Spain's alternative market as of Feb. 22

* Reference share price is 1 euro ($1.06) per share and the total value of the company is 196.6 million euros

* Ores Socimi is a real estate investment company managed by Bankinter and Sierra Spain

Source text: bit.ly/2kwCaza

($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)