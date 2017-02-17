Feb 17 Netas Telekomunikasyon AS:
* Signs the first phase of contract with İGA Havalimanları
Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı for 10.8 million euros ($11.48 million)
regarding instalment and operation all wired and wireless
networks of Istanbul new airport
* On Jan 16 company announced that Netas bid the best offer
technically and financially for instalment and operation all
wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport for 5 years
to İGA Havalimanları Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı with 13.5 million
euros
* Says the contract includes instalment and supply works,
the contract regarding maintenance and services shall be signed
later
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
