Feb 17 Netas Telekomunikasyon AS:

* Signs the first phase of contract with İGA Havalimanları Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı for 10.8 million euros ($11.48 million) regarding instalment and operation all wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport

* On Jan 16 company announced that Netas bid the best offer technically and financially for instalment and operation all wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport for 5 years to İGA Havalimanları Insaatı Adi Ortaklıgı with 13.5 million euros

* Says the contract includes instalment and supply works, the contract regarding maintenance and services shall be signed later

