UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Marvipol SA:
* Reported on Friday that its unit PDC Industrial Center 60 Sp. z o.o. and PG Europe S.a r.l. signed credit agreement with mBank SA
* The construction credit of up to 26.8 million euros ($28.46 million) represents 75 pct of the total cost of the project
* The investment credit of up to 29.0 million euros represents 70 pct of the market value of the property
* The tax credit amounts to up to 20.0 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0725 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources