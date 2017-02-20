Feb 20 Piscines Desjoyaux:

* Announced on Friday Q1 revenue of 15.3 million euros ($16.25 million) compared to 14.7 million euros a year ago, +6.2 pct

* Said remains confident in its guidance and expects to keep the growth from Q1 onwards for the whole FY 2016/2016

Source text: bit.ly/2lBTm62

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)