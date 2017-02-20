Feb 20 Mediacontech SpA:

* Reported on Friday the provisional results of the compulsory takeover bid launched by Europa Investimenti Special Situations (EISS)

* Reported that 5,720 Mediacontech shares, corresponding to 0.031 pct of the share capital, were tendered for the total value of 2,708 euros ($2,876.44)

* EISS to own 78.9 pct of Mediacontech share capital

