BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 PVA TePla AG:
* Said on Monday with effect from April 1, 2017, the Supervisory Board of PVA TePla AG today appointed Alfred Schopf as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the listed company group, headquartered in Wettenberg
* At the end of this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 21, Alfred Schopf will also assume the chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Peter Abel
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment