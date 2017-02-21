Feb 21 Vantage Development SA:

* Said on Monday that its management board sees the price offered in the tender offer for its shares is within the range of fair value per share

* Tender offer for Vantage Development shares at price 3.25 zloty ($0.7969) per share was announced by Fedha on Feb. 6

