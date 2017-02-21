BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 Primi sui Motori SpA:
* Said on Monday that on February 23 it will issue the first tranche of bonds "PSM 90 2017-2021" of up to 2.2 million euros ($2.33 million), at the nominal value of 10,000 euros per bond
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment