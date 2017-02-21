Feb 21 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF):

* Said on Monday consortium of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, including Middle Eastern funds, has finalised purchase of a 12 pct stake in Russian Helicopters (IPO-VTRS.L) from Rostec

* As part of the deal, Russian Helicopters is valued at $2.35 billion

* The first stage of transaction involves the sale of a 12 pct stake and an investment of $300 million, as well as an agreed-upon subsequent potential increase in investment to $600 million

Source text: bit.ly/2lh1tDW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)