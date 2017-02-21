Feb 21 Ruch Chorzow SA:

* Said on Monday that 4energy SA (4energy) and its wholly-owned unit Palau sp. z o.o. sold shares of the company

* After the transaction 4energy owns directly 0.06 pct stake of the company

* Before the transaction 4energy owned directly and indirectly 35.12 pct stake (5.38 pct stake indirectly and 29.74 pct directly)

