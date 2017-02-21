Feb 21 Il Sole 24 Ore SpA:

* Said on Monday it approved the business plan 2017-2020

* Expects FY 2018 revenue at 275 million euros ($290.81 million) and EBITDA at 19 million euros

* Expects FY 2020 revenue at 295 million euros and EBITDA at 45 million euros

