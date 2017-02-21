BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 Indygotech Minerals SA:
* Said on Monday its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) resolved to increase its capital by up to 9.6 million zlotys ($2.35 million) via issue of up to 19.1 million series K shares
* Issue price of series K shares is 0.5 zloty per share
* Series K to be issued with preemptive rights of the existing shareholders
* EGM agreed also to revoke its resolution from Aug. 9, 2016 concerning another issue of shares, the K series, with preemptive rights
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.