Feb 21 Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Monday that its board decided to raise its share capital by 5.9 million zlotys ($1.45 million) via issue of 59.0 million series G shares

* The shares to be offered at nominal price 0.1 zloty per share

* Series G shares are issued with pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders and will be offered via closed subscription within the public issue

