BRIEF-Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
Feb 21 RLS Global AB:
* Says has signed a new distribution agreement with Regedent AG
* The new agreement means a global launch of Perisolv where the next step is to register the product in the United States
* When Regedent also takes over the actual production of Perisolv, a more extensive license agreement will be signed
Source text: bit.ly/2mi6sBX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.