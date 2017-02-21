Feb 21 RLS Global AB:

* Says has signed a new distribution agreement with Regedent AG

* The new agreement means a global launch of Perisolv where the next step is to register the product in the United States

* When Regedent also takes over the actual production of Perisolv, a more extensive license agreement will be signed

