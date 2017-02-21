Feb 21 Banca Mediolanum SpA:

* Performance fees in January amounted to 12 million euros ($12.64 million)

* Targets 5 billion euros in net inflows in 2017

* Sees an increase in costs in 2017 between 2.5 pct and 3 pct

* Sees to distribute a dividend of at least 0.30 euro per share in the next years but with the commitment to increase it

