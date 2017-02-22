Feb 22 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS:

* Said on Tuesday that the board recommends gross 1.14 lira ($0.3152) per share dividend for FY 2016

* Proposed net dividend of 0.969 lira per share for Group A and C shares and net 1.14 lira per share for Group B shares

* To start dividend payment on April 3

