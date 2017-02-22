UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Playway SA:
* Said on Tuesday it signed a license agreement with Discovery Licensing Inc till December 31, 2019
* According to the agreement the company to get a license to use Discovery Licensing's trademarks, music and other assets
* Playway and Discovery Licensing expect long-term partnership leading to further licensing agreements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources