Feb 22 TOM TAILOR Holding AG:

* Said on Tuesday prelim FY sales increase by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.02 billion) and Group EBITDA at 10.3 million euros

* Said FY net result for the year including the RESET measures in line with expectations negative at around 73 million euros (preliminary)

* In FY TOM TAILOR brand increases sales by 5.6 percent to 665.6 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)