UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 TOM TAILOR Holding AG:
* Said on Tuesday prelim FY sales increase by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.02 billion) and Group EBITDA at 10.3 million euros
* Said FY net result for the year including the RESET measures in line with expectations negative at around 73 million euros (preliminary)
* In FY TOM TAILOR brand increases sales by 5.6 percent to 665.6 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources